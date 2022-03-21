A look inside The Edge Fitness Clubs in Shrewsbury

The Edge Fitness takes out the intimidation factor and wants to welcome you in with open arms

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — Working out can be difficult, and getting yourself to a gym can be even harder.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean visited the Shrewsbury location to see what it’s all about.

The Edge Fitness has locations in Shrewsbury, St. Ann, and St. Peters. For more information, visit theedgestlouis.com or call 877-THE EDGE.

