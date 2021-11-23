The Edge Fitness Clubs to open third location next week

The new location in Shrewsbury will open December 4

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — The Edge Fitness Clubs is opening its third location next week in Shrewsbury.

With over 40,000 square feet of workout area, they know they have something that will be the right fit for you.

The new location will feature turf, free weights, a spin studio, a cinema to watch movies while doing cardio, small group personal training, one-on-one personal training, a kids’ area, a women-only private training studio, and a tanning and massage area.

You can join as a founding member today before the Grand Opening on December 4.

For more information, call (877) THE-EDGE or visit edgeshrewsbury.com.

