The Edge Fitness Clubs to open third location in Shrewsbury

The new location is set to open in December

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — The Edge Fitness Clubs is opening its third St. Louis are location this December in Shrewsbury.

With over 40,000 square feet of workout area, they know they have something that will be the right fit for you.

The new location will feature turf, free weights, a spin studio, a cinema to watch movies while doing cardio, small group personal training, one-on-one personal training, a kids’ area, a women-only private training studio, and a tanning and massage area.

You can join as a founding member today with prices as low as $9.99 a month.

For more information, call (877) THE-EDGE or visit edgeshrewsbury.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.