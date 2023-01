ST. LOUIS — Show Me the health tips! This January, our Show Me team is focusing on how to live a healthier life.

Health and wellness mentor, Kira Andersen, joined Mary in studio to share easy tips to start today in 2023. Andersen explains the post-holiday season revamp is easier than you might think. Try focusing on 1 gallon of water each day, protein, and vegetables. Check out some of her easy snack ideas!