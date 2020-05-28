The Estate Planner can help you have some difficult conversations

No one wants to think about what happens if they get sick, but it is important to have a plan in place for your family.

ST. LOUIS — It can be a tough conversation to talk to loved ones about their healthcare wishes and estate planning, but this is a very important conversation to have. Attorney and Founding Member of The Estate Planner, Stephanie Martinez is here to walk us through how it all works.

Stephanie notes that this information is especially important in times like these when we are all thinking about our health. We need to be having conversations about our healthcare wishes and estate planning to prepare for the future. Just like talking about something like washing our hands, we all know it is important, but this is a time of heightened awareness.

When it comes to healthcare wishes, we need to let people know who we want making decisions for us and what kind of decisions we want made. If you were to end up in a vegetative state or a coma, what kind of extraordinary measures would you want taken or not taken for you? These kinds of decisions are made and set up through a Healthcare Power of Attorney and through a Medical Directive or a Living Will.

No one wants to talk about being incapacitated or about what happens when they pass. If these conversations are started early and with love however, it can lift a burden off of loved one’s shoulders should the time come.

Stephanie recommends talking to an attorney to set this all up as everyone’s needs and circumstances are different. She also notes that they are aware of the fact that not everyone has money to set aside for an attorney right now. If you cannot afford an attorney at this time, you can still set up a Healthcare Power of Attorney and Medical Directive online through the Missouri Bar website. When it comes to Estate Planning, this has to do with beneficiary designations. Your accounts, life insurance, etc all have beneficiary designations that can be set up on your own.

For more information visit theestateplanner.com or call 314-303-3218.