The Fit and Food Connection | A local nonprofit that specializes in healthy eating and healthy living

ST. LOUIS — The Fit and Food Connection shared a recipe on Show Me St. Louis for Crustless Apple Pie.

Healthy eating is just one thing they specialize in. The organization also specializes in healthy living. That includes learning how to manage stress.

They suggest taking a minute out of your day, assess where you are and take that time to have a peaceful minute of relaxation. The video above demonstrates how you can achieve that peaceful minute.

The Fit and Food Connection provides access to healthy food, fitness, wellness and one-on-one coaching to those in need. For more information, visit fitandfoodconnection.org.