The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is open for tours

The house belonged to the Krauses before becoming a public site

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — He is known as America's greatest architect, and he left his mark in St. Louis. The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park is out-of-the-box architecture.

The birds get the best view of the two intersecting parallelograms. But for the rest of us without wings, the views from the ground are still mesmerizing.

Before it became a public site, it was the residence of the Krauses. They had read an article from House Beautiful in 1949 about building a house with Frank Lloyd Wright, and it was a middle-class household. So, they decided to reach out to him through a letter, and he wrote back and said he would be glad to design their home.

After a long process, their dream became a reality. The house is constructed with 60-degree and 120-degree angles. Even the furniture is designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

The entry way may feel claustrophobic for a taller person, but Wright built it that way on purpose as a way to kind of push you into the house.

All of this is made possible thanks to the nonprofit that maintains the home, its members, and donations that keep it going.