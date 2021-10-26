The future is now in the College of Arts and Humanities at Lindenwood University

Lindenwood University’s new College of Arts and Humanities houses a variety of innovative programs that prepare students for every future.

The college combines fundamental arts and humanities instruction with high-tech experiential training. One great example is the Art and Design program. unlike programs in other universities, Lindenwood students have access to state-of-the-art facilities from day one. The MakerSpace, a collaborative facility which converges digital fabrication and traditional studio art, such as 3-D printing, sculpting, and painting, offers such an opportunity. This space allows students to craft fresh, multimedia creations, as well as study integrative art and design. In the campus’s Library and Academic Resources Center, students can visit the Immersive Reality and Game Hub, a Digital Humanities lab where they engage with virtual and augmented reality equipment to explore their academic interests in unique and groundbreaking ways. They can enter a pyramid, visit Shakespeare’s Globe, or explore the world with Oculus headsets.

Arts and Humanities students use this cutting-edge technology and software to gain immersive, hands-on experience. Moreover, this equipment can provide a meaningful and engaging education for all students, whether they study on campus or online, and bring diverse, complex ideas to life: students are exploring art history up-close through virtual reality, using drones and mapping technology for GIS initiatives, and working with game design technology to construct stunning new games, simulations, and experiences. In the College of Arts and Humanities, the sky is the limit to what you can do and create.

The university is at once an exciting hub for innovation and a place that just feels like home. Its programs produce champions of innovation, creativity, empathy, and communication--scholars who will enter the workforce with the expertise and global mindset that they need to succeed with an invaluable set of transferable skills and a range of real experiences for real success. An education at Lindenwood within the College of Arts and Humanities gives students the skills and confidence they need to create the future that they desire.

