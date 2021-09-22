The Grafton Riverside Flea Market at The Loading Dock is this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Grafton Riverside Flea Market has been a longstanding tradition for 26 years and counting.
Located next to The Loading Dock, it has wide appeal, great views of the river, and it’s happening this weekend – September 25 and 26.
It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 401 E. Front Street in Grafton, Illinois.
For more information, visit graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market.
