The Grafton Riverside Flea Market at The Loading Dock is this weekend

The flea market is September 25 – 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The Grafton Riverside Flea Market has been a longstanding tradition for 26 years and counting.

Located next to The Loading Dock, it has wide appeal, great views of the river, and it’s happening this weekend – September 25 and 26.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 401 E. Front Street in Grafton, Illinois.

For more information, visit graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market.

