The Grand Center Arts Academy, Camerata choir, joins us for Caroling on the Plaza

The group of students helped us get in the holiday spirit with a classic tune.

ST. LOUIS — Grand Center Arts Academy is an arts-focused school that serves students in grades 6th – 12th grade. Students gain exposure to the four pathways of arts: dance, music, theater, and visual arts. The GCAA community has a rich and unique culture of academic and artistic excellence. 

Friday morning, the Camerata choir, joined us on our plaza for “Caroling on the Plaza.” The group of students helped us get in the holiday spirit with a classic tune. Check it out!

You can learn further information at grandcenterartsacademy.org.

