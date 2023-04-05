The Greater St. Louis Book Fair Returns to Queeny Park

The 2023 Greater St. Louis Book Fair is taking over Queeny Park through this Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Right here in St. Louis, you can find the largest charity book fair in the Midwest! The Greater St. Louis Book Fair gives families the chance to dive into books, records, comics, cookbooks and more.

Proceeds from the Fair benefit local education and literacy programs for underserved individuals in the St. Louis community. Since its inception in 1950, more than $1 million has been donated to local nonprofits.

This year's Fair is running now at Queeny Park located at 550 Weidman Rd, in Manchester, MO. The fair runs though this Sunday, May 7th.

Books are categorized by subject, such as cooking, travel, history, biographies, as well as genre, including mystery, graphic novels fantasy, children’s books and more. Plus there are hundreds of rare and collectible items.

Pre-registered 501(c)(3) organizations are invited to browse the remaining inventory, taking whatever they want for their organizations, all for free.

Thursday morning, long time volunteer of the Greater St. Louis Book Fair, Mary Biskup shared a recipe in the Show Me kitchen from one of the bargain cookbooks available for purchase at the fair. Take a look!