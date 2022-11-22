The Hawthorn on Washington Ave.

Malik stops by St. Louis’ newest multi-use event space.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ newest multi-use event space, The Hawthorn, opened fall of 2022 and is located in Downtown West St. Louis at 2231 Washington Avenue.

This space is a versatile venue designed for special events such as weddings, galas, business events, and midsize concerts. The mid-sized venue has a standing capacity of 1,300 people and can accommodate more than 300 people for banquet seating. This space is filling a gap in the St. Louis market for mid-sized event spaces

The Hawthorn is taking bookings today for last-minute holiday parties.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.