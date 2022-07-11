The HBO Documentary 'Atomic Homefront' to screen at Westport Playhouse

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 pm at Westport Playhouse you can learn about St. Louis’ history as a processing center of uranium for the first atomic bombs, where the radioactive waste from this processing was eventually dumped into the West Lake Landfill, spilled into Coldwater Creek, and contaminated other locations around North St. Louis as part of the Manhattan Project.
This screening will be hosted by the Missouri Coalition for the Environment which is Missouri’s independent, citizens’ environmental organization for clean water, clean air, clean energy, and a healthy environment.
For more information on the free event, visit MOEnvironment.org.