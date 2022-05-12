ST. LOUIS — Lash Narrative is a Lash Lounge, education facility and professional product line. The local boutique provides both services and training in professional eyelash extensions and alternative lash and brow services.
Kass Aitken, owner, lead lash artist and educator, is an insured, Multi state licensed aesthetician, multi certified master lash artist, internationally accredited lash artist and lash educator.
Monday morning, Aitken joined Mary in studio to share about the importance of doing research when looking for a lash artist. She explains its crucial lash artists are certified and licensed. Aitken also shared temporary products for those not wanting to commit to lash extensions. She shared lash lift and tint as well as temporary lashes can be an additional alternative for those looking for some extra glam this Holiday season.
You can learn further information at lashnarrative.co.