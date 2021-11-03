The Interventional Pain Institute has a holistic approach to care

The Interventional Pain Institute wants to help relieve patients’ pain without the use of powerful opioids.

ST. LOUIS — Over the past decade thousands of people suffering with pain have looked to a holistic pain management center for relief. That center is called the Interventional Pain Institute and its focus is helping patients see lasting relief over time without any medication. Dr. Ramis Gheith is here to tell us more.

Dr. Gheith starts by explaining that the Interventional Pain Institute has been part of the St. Louis community for over a decade now. They have treated thousands of patients and have had great outcomes helping people get off their powerful narcotic medications. Dr. Gheith explains that the therapy they utilize extends from physical therapy and chiropractic practices all the way to spinal surgery and more. Everything they do is minimally invasive.

Dr. Gheith says that pain management these days is becoming less invasive and it is moving away from opioids. This is because patients don’t need to be relying on powerful opioid medications that could hurt them in the long run, or even in the short run for some. The Interventional Pain Institute utilizes instead injection therapies, epidurals, nerve blocks, steroid injections along with other practices of that sort. If those fail, then they would move on to more advanced therapies.

The more advanced therapies would be where minimally invasive spinal surgical techniques come in. Dr. Gheith says that process is right up their alley as that is what they do at the Interventional Pain Institute. They help patients to become more functional by reducing the amount of stenosis they have and they can also help to provide a spinal cord stimulator therapy among other things.

There are three Interventional Pain Institute locations; Festus, Chesterfield, and Bridgeton, Missouri. Learn more at manageyourpainnow.com or call 636-993-2243.

