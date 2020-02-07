Take a ‘daycation’ downtown at The Last Hotel STL

Spend the day at the hotel’s rooftop pool where you can catch stunning views of the city’s skyline.

ST. LOUIS — Many area pools have been forced to close due to COVID-19. It’s becoming harder to find a place to soak up the sun this summer.

If you’re looking for a "staycation" spot, this downtown hotel may be just the place.

The Last Hotel offers several amenities, including the rooftop pool where you’ll catch stunning views of the city skyline. Pool goers can also order appetizers and cocktails from the hotel’s bar and restaurant.

The rooftop pool is open daily at 11 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. during the week and 12 a.m. on weekends.

The pool is for hotel guests, but you can purchase access without being a guest using ResortPass.com. Tickets are $35 and come with a complimentary drink.

The hotel also hosts rooftop events on the last Saturday of each month. For more information on those events and everything else The Last Hotel has to offer, click here.

The Last Hotel opened about a year ago in the old International Shoe Company building. During the early 20th century, St. Louis was one of the nation’s largest shoe manufacturing cities. The hotel’s name comes from the building’s shoe history. A shoe ‘last’ is the wooden form used to make shoes.

