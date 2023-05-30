The latest outdoor home products for summer

ST. LOUIS — Summer is around the corner! And our friend, 20-year home improvement and lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery, has been busy testing the hottest outdoor home products. She joined us Tuesday morning to share her favorites.
Kathryn's Outdoor Product Picks
To check out all of these products and for more home improvement tips, visit bethebesthome.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.