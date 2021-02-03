The Leadership School is coming to St. Louis County this fall

The Leadership School creates personalized educational experiences for its students for free!

St. Louis County’s first public charter school is opening this fall. The Leadership School creates personalized educational experiences for its students for free! It is currently accepting new students.

Kimberly Townsend tells us that The Leadership School is focused on helping students take the driver’s seat of their own educational journey. The school wants students to be leaders of themselves and leaders in their community. Their model is centered around the voices and needs of their individual students.

The Leadership School offers a personalized learning experience to its students which means that they actually look at each individual student and what talents, strengths and skills they are coming in with. Each student will have their own individual learning plan.

One mom says that she chose The Leadership School for her child because they use The Leader in Me philosophy based on Stephen Covy’s books. Those books study habits of highly effective people. Life is about changing continuously and improving our environment and ourselves, so she feels it is an amazing opportunity to grow together with her child.

The Leadership School is a free public school, so it is open to all children who live within the boundaries of the Normandy Schools collaborative. It is the first charter school opening in St. Louis County and they want to make sure that people know this school is truly open for all students. Their application process only takes between five and ten minutes.

Open enrollment goes through March 28th. Learn more and apply at theleadershipschoolstl.org. You can also call or text (314)-409-2308 or email info@tlsstl.org. They will be hosting an open house on March 9th.

