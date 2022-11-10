The Legends & Lanterns festival is a spirited journey through Halloween history

Legends & Lanterns® is a family friendly All Hallows Eve street festival along historic Main Street in St. Charles. The festival runs from October 15 through 30.

ST. LOUIS — Halloween is right around the corner and the festivities are upon us! Now until October 30, you can enjoy a spirited journey through Halloween history at the Legends & Lanterns festival in St. Charles.

Legends & Lanterns is a family friendly All Hallows Eve street festival taking place along historic Main Street in St. Charles.

Guests can interact with some of the most iconic villains, witches, and spirits from folklore including Medusa, the Big Bad Wolf, Captain Hook, Lizzie Borden, Ichabod Crane, and Edgar Allan Poe. Guests can collect a free commemorative passport that has each character’s photo and biography as a special keepsake from their time at the festival.

Legends & Lanterns offers a variety of fun and free attractions like a scarecrow competition, a Mexican Day of the Dead Plaza featuring free sugar skull face painting, a Victorian mourning museum, a salute to the golden age of monster movies, educational exhibits on gargoyles as well as poisonous, carnivorous plants, and more!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.