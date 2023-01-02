The Little Bit Foundation adopts Hancock Place School District

This is The Little Bit Foundation's first school partnership in South St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS — The Little Bit Foundation just launched their first school partnership in South St. Louis County at Hancock Place School District's Early Childhood Center.

The local nonprofit removes barriers to learning by providing access to essential items like hygiene and school supplies, clothing and more to our community’s schools with the greatest need.

Miranda Walker Jones is the CEO of The Little Bit Foundation.

"This is our first partnership in South St. Louis County and I’m in North St. Louis County. This is what brings us all together. It’s that we are so much closer and alike than we are different," Jones said.

The Little Bit Foundation serves over 14,000 students in almost 50 schools, and they are in need of volunteers! For more information on how you can get involved, visit thelittlebitfoundation.org.

