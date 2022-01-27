The Little Bit Foundation strives to empower students

The organization has an upcoming Music Trivia event

ST. LOUIS — There are many barriers that can hold a child back from their education, but a nonprofit here in the St. Louis community is stepping up to combat those barriers.

The Little Bit Foundation is on a mission to empower students to achieve academic goals and dreams. The organization aims to leave an imprint of love and hope on young lives.

It’s located at 516 Hanley Industrial Ct. in Brentwood, Missouri. For more information, call (314) 669-0040 or visit thelittlebitfoundation.org.

There is a Music Trivia coming up on February 19 at 6 p.m. at Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Tickets are available on their website.

