The Magic House celebrates Earth Day this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Magic House St. Louis Children’s Museum will be blooming with eco-friendly activities in preparation for Earth Day this weekend.

Director of Marketing and Development, Carrie Hutchcraft, joined Show Me St. Louis live to explain what visitors can expect.

Activities include planting seeds in planter pods, making your own recycled paper, and more.

Earth Day at The Magic House is Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18. It is included free with museum admission. Reservations are required, and attendance will be limited.