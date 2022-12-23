The Mary's VS. The Karen's

Mary C. and Mary T. take on Karen's Diner for this 'Mary's Must Do'. The interactive addition to the STL food scene has wait staff unlike any other.

ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!

Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!

“It is a show, so when you are coming in you better be prepared to play games and laugh and interact with those characters as well,” says Serena Dailey, Event Director. “It is more than just a restaurant.”

But of course, it is not just the experience...it is also the food. The St. Louis Karen’s Diner is the first location in the United States. Because of this, the menu caters to a local audience.

“We have a completely different menu than any of the other Karen's diners in the world, this is the first one in the country, so we are making a staple here in St. Louis,” says Dailey. “We have a lot of St. Louis specialties and fun stuff we created for you guys to hit the St. Louis demographic for you and bring some of the St. Louis culture into Karen’s.”

The diner has all of your fan favorites from burgers and sandwiches, to cheese curds, onion rings, wings, fries and beyond! Whether it was the food, or the welcoming environment, the Mary’s will admit, they sure did have an awfully good time at Karen's Diner! But, just don’t ask to speak to the manager…this is a must do!