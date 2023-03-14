Our Show Me Team gets their jig on!

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, Meghan Torno School of Irish Dance joined our Show Me team on television plaza for a live performance. The school teaches Irish dancing to children, boys and girls, of all ages and levels, starting as young as 3 years old. Their weekly classes are held at our dance studio in Brentwood, throughout the year, including summer camps. Their students dance both recreationally and competitively. They also offer FREE trial classes for those kids looking to get a glimpse of the experience.