Come See The Mighty Pines at the 2nd Annual Pines Fest

The Mighty Pines performs live in the studio as a sneak peek of their next event.

ST. LOUIS — You might have seen him on The Voice, but now he's back with his band! Neil Salsich and The Mighty Pines performed live in the studio Tuesday morning ahead of the 2nd Annual Pines Fest.

The 2nd Annual Pines Fest is a night of the area's top bands and musicians - taking the stage at Big Top in the Grand Center Arts District. It takes place on Saturday, October 14 at 5 p.m. The Mighty Pines will host and headline the event, along with performances by Aaron Kamm & The One Drops, The Burney Sisters, Saint Boogie Brass Band, Brothers Lazaroff, Moon Valley, and Artist at Large: Emily Wallace.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show, You can buy tickets via Metrotix.