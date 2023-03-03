The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation stops by the studio

Bob Baker the Executive Director of the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation sits down with Malik to share more about their mission.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislature is a small but dedicated organization. They are the only organization that lobbies full time at the State Legislature to protect the animals.

Bob Baker the Executive Director of the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation sat down with Malik to share more about their mission.

Bob says they have been very involved in the puppy mill issue because Missouri has more puppy mills than the next three states combined.

The Alliance focuses on creating laws to protect animals beyond puppy mills as well. They advocate for all animals. Bob also mentions that getting a law passed is only half the battle, you then have to make sure it is actually enforced.

You can sign up for alerts from the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation at maal.org/sign-up-for-alerts. This can help you know when to write your legislators when issues do come up. Each phone call and letter does make a difference.

Find out more at maal.org, on Facebook, or call 314-361-3944.

