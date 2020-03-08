Catch the next episode of The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live

Find out what it takes to put together a virtual show at The Muny.

ST. LOUIS — The next episode of The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live is tonight! It is free to watch, and it happens on 8:15PM on YouTube. As you can imagine, there is so much work that goes on behind the scenes. Dana talked with Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers to learn more.

Tracy has a big job as she is basically running the show! She says that The Muny has a lot of support from their stagehand’s union and the streaming service, Switch, to make this all possible. Tracy explains her job as working with the artistic director. The artistic director steers the art, and she steers the actual process to make it all happen. This involves everything from costumes to lights to props to scenery and more.

Tracy says that it is hard to tell whether moving online has been easier or more difficult than a traditional show, but mainly it is just a bit different. She tells us that the response has been very positive so far after the first two episodes!

There is a great show in store tonight! For more information visit muny.org/varietyhour, and be sure to subscribe to their channel on YouTube, TheMunyTV, before 8:15pm tonight!

