The Muny's last show of the season 'Chicago' is on stage now

ST. LOUIS — This is the third time that Chicago has been on stage at The Muny in the past 103 years, with merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly wowing audiences with every cold blooded move. Even though it's been on stage before, you can expect the unexpected this time thanks to nontraditional casting. The Muny says this is very first theatre to cast a man in the role of Velma Kelly: Broadway actor J. Harrison Ghee.
“It's exciting. It is other worldly. It wasn't until I got here that it really set in," said Ghee, who plays Velma.
"It's brilliant. It's so much fun to play with him, this role. It's so different ,” said Sarah Bowden, who plays Roxy Hart. Bowden went on to say, “We have J playing Velma, opposite me. It's traditionally, obviously, a woman. And having it as a man and all the things it brings along with it is fantastic.”
Ghee said, “If we as artists are free to create and play and suspend disbelief, we should do this more often.”
Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history. Including the showstopper, “All That Jazz.”
Ghee said, “There's a lot of treachery and debauchery and adultery and people are really fighting to be number one. And at the end of the day, they find it in very interesting ways and take a journey together and take the audience with them.”
Both actors are returning to the Muny, and both are ready to dance your socks off in Chicago.
“It is an honor to be doing such a fun, fabulous, freeing show,” said Ghee.
For tickets, go to muny.org. Chicago is on stage now through September 5th.