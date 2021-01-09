The Muny's last show of the season 'Chicago' is on stage now

ST. LOUIS — This is the third time that Chicago has been on stage at The Muny in the past 103 years, with merry murderesses Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly wowing audiences with every cold blooded move. Even though it's been on stage before, you can expect the unexpected this time thanks to nontraditional casting. The Muny says this is very first theatre to cast a man in the role of Velma Kelly: Broadway actor J. Harrison Ghee.



“It's exciting. It is other worldly. It wasn't until I got here that it really set in," said Ghee, who plays Velma.



"It's brilliant. It's so much fun to play with him, this role. It's so different ,” said Sarah Bowden, who plays Roxy Hart. Bowden went on to say, “We have J playing Velma, opposite me. It's traditionally, obviously, a woman. And having it as a man and all the things it brings along with it is fantastic.”