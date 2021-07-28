The National Museum of Transportation will host the ND4SPD Car Club Show this weekend

Car fanatics and history lovers are getting a bit of a "two for one deal" this weekend that you probably don't want to miss.

The National Museum of Transportation will host the ND4SPD Car Club Show on Saturday, July 31, from 10AM to noon.

Exotic cars on display include Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche (918, GT3RS, Carrera GT) and more. Other exotics may also include Pagani, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Maserati, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Dodge Viper, Spyker, Saleen, Various Mercedes (SLS, SLR, AMG GTR, AMG GTS, etc), BMW I8, Audi R8, Ford GT, Acura NSX, Lexus LFA, the list continues.

The show is included with regular Museum admission.

For more information visit here.