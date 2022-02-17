Serving up smiles at The Pioneer Bakery Café

About a dozen adults with disabilities come in 3 days a week to make smile cookies, which fly off the shelves

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Ice cream, cookies, cakes, and delicious food are all reason enough to visit Kirkwood’s Pioneer Bakery Café. Its mission is another.

“It’s not a regular restaurant. We have a meaning. It’s a purpose to come to work. I’m helping not just our staff to help people with disabilities, but the students, as well, to go out and find their own job,” said General Manager Brieanne Cain.

The Pioneer Bakery Café is known for putting a smile on people’s faces. About a dozen adults with disabilities come in 3 days a week to make smile cookies, which fly off the shelves.

But that’s not all they do.

“We have participants from our Step-Up program to train and lead them to find another job. There’s a lot for them to do here,” said Cain.

Here is something else making customers grin from ear to ear. The Scoop is an ice cream bar inside the bakery café where you will find a special brand called Cedar Crest.

From sweet to savory, Pioneer Bakery Café has it all. “We’ve launched our new breakfast/lunch menu,” said Executive Chef Jason Longfield.