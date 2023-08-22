The Polar Express is returning to St. Louis Union Station

The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on November 17 and continues through December 30, 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Travel to the North Pole again this year to tell the magical story of a boy's search for the real meaning of Christmas. The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on November 17 and continue through December 30, 2023. Early ticket buyers will have the best choice of available dates.

Tickets on sale here.

The beloved story of The Polar Express comes to life when the real train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented characters familiar to everyone who loves the classic movie and book, including the Boy, the Hobo, the Conductor, dancing and singing chefs and, of course, Santa and his elves.