The Rosebud General Store offers a nostalgic, full service experience

Malik stops by the perfect place for gas, great customer service and ice cream!

ST. LOUIS — Typically, when you stop at a gas station, you hop out and you pump your own gas. But that's not how things roll at Rosebud General Store.

Jon Bruyere and his wife bought the shop just over a month ago and changed the culture in Rosebud.

"We wanted to do bring back a lot of the retro. And if you noticed with our store here, it's very retro. Everything here is very retro. It's all back, back in the sixties and fifties and that style," Bruyere said.

So, if you're ever in the area, don't hesitate to stop by Rosebud General Store. You might just catch John and his wife welcoming you in.

For more information visit the Rosebud General Store Facebook page.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.