The Rosebud Guest House and The Farmhouse on 2nd transport guests to a new, blissful reality

Mary C. met up with the owner of both properties, Olivia Clancy, to find out why you should book these spots for your next overnight in Rosebud, Mo.

ST. LOUIS — Located just over an hour from downtown Saint Louis, lies Rosebud, Missouri. All week, our Show Me team has been highlighting the must do's to add to your list.

From the boutiques to the antiques to the markets and more. It is the perfect road trip destination. But what makes Rosebud a true escape? The Guesthouse and the Farmhouse on 2nd.

Owner, Olivia Clancy and her husband first started commuting to Rosebud, Missouri, to visit family, but it did not take long for them to learn what an escape this small hidden gem could be, an escape worth sharing with others.

"We purchased this as a family getaway for us to come out and visit," Clancy explained. "So naturally, we turned it into a place that other people would want to come and visit as well."

The Farmhouse is located off of Second Street, the cozy home offers guests a four bedroom, one bath plus a crib. Not to mention open to pets, too. The home was first built in 1881 with an all brick exterior, original flooring and interior decoration that transport you to a new, blissful reality.

"One of the very first families that we had stay here, she messaged me, she's a grandmother. She stayed here with her kids and grandkids and she said, I absolutely loved it out here, and my grandkids weren't super thrilled because there weren't enough outlets for their for their electronics. But that was that was kind of the point. I mean, we sit on almost an acre here and it's nice to come out to the country. I think that's basically how we market this place. I come out of the country dirt roads and fresh air does amazing things for your soul sometimes," Clancy said.

If you're needing more rooms, then the Farmhouse has to offer. Luckily, the guest house is just a few steps away from the Rosebud Guest House.

"The Rosebud Guest House is really well-suited for up to four people, but it's great for those that are just trying to get away. Like maybe a couple on like a romantic getaway," Clancy explained.

The best part is the location. Both The Farmhouse and the Rosebud Guest House are in walking distance for everything in town.

Whether you are looking for a romantic escape or an affordable family getaway, there is nothing quite like an adventure in Rosebud.

If you want to book either of the guest houses, our availability calendar can be found online at StayRosebud.com or through AirBnB.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.