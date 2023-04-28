The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis launches first-ever membership program

Included in this membership is access to the exclusive, Mediterranean-style pool and food and beverage credit.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis is launching its first-ever membership program. Included in this membership is access to the exclusive, Mediterranean-style pool and food and beverage credit to be used at either the Chase Club or Preston, the hotel’s two restaurants.

To learn more, click here.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.