The Saint Louis Auto Show returns to America’s Center this weekend

The STL Auto Show begins today and goes through Monday

ST. LOUIS — One of the largest, fan favorite car shows showcasing the latest and greatest the industry has to offer has returned to The Dome at America’s Center.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by the showroom to check it out.

The STL Auto Show is today through Monday, January 14 – 17, 2022. It runs Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Admission for adults is $12, and children 12 and under are free. Group discounts may be available if you call (314) 822-0333 for details.

America’s Center and The Dome can be found at 701 Convention Plaza in St. Louis. For more information on the Saint Louis Auto Show, visit STLautoshow.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.