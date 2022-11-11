The Salvation Army is celebrating the Veterans Residence 10th Anniversary and the 75th Tree of Lights campaign

The Salvation Army is holding an event today at Salvation Army’s Veterans Residence to celebrate the 10th Anniversary and Veteran's Day.

ST. LOUIS — Today is a special day for our community as we honor Veterans and thank them for their service. It’s also the 10th Anniversary of the opening of The Salvation Army’s Veterans Residence on Locust Street. Veterans Residence has helped hundreds of Veterans in the past 10 years, offering a wide range of support and rehabilitation services. It’s a special place.

The Salvation Army is holding an event today at Salvation Army’s Veterans Residence to celebrate the 10th Anniversary and to show respect to all Veterans.

Captain Marisa McCluer and LaKeysha Fields from The Salvation Army stopped by this morning to fill us in on today's event and another special anniversary: The 75th annual Tree of Lights Campaign.

The Tree of Lights campaign officially starts with the Lighting of the Tree Ceremony in Kiener Plaza on Saturday November 19 at 5:00 p.m.

The annual campaign is critical to supporting services provided year-round by The Salvation Army. Donations feed, clothe, and house thousands of St. Louisans throughout the year. There are lots of ways to get involved and every dollar given to The Salvation Army goes to help people in St. Louis.

The Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to help bellring at Red Kettle locations throughout the area and you can even set up a virtual kettle this year too. For more information on bellringing and virtual bellringing, visit WWW.REGISTERTORING.COM.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.