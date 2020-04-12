Help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year

ST. LOUIS — The Salvation Army says it’s on a mission to rescue Christmas this year.
One of the ways it’s doing that is through its Toy Town, a place where thousands of families in need can safely get food vouchers and gifts. And they would love your help.
You can donate by visiting SalArmyMidland.org or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to help the most vulnerable this holiday season.
Don’t forget to connect with The Salvation Army on social media using #RescueChristmas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
