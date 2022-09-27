Reimagine 75 is a 1970s-themed fashion show, featuring 12 of St. Louis’ best up-and-coming fashion designers

Reimagine 75, an exciting fashion show event raising funds for The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army helps thousands of people throughout the Greater St. Louis Region each year through its programs, community centers and support services.

St. Louis is a hot bed of creative talent and talented fashion designer Yoro Newson stopped by with model, Sheridan Young and Nicholas White of the Salvation Army to preview the upcoming event.

Yoro Newson explained the inspiration for Sheridan's look.

"This piece was inspired by the feel and vibe of the 1970’s, as modelled by Sheridan. My approach to the design was to take something natural and organic, and to blend the vibe of the time with something contemporary and of today. I’m always looking at different eras for inspiration for my designs."

The Salvation Army's Reimagine 75: Fashion with a Cause event presented by Ameren Corporation, is on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at The Sheldon in The Konneker Room.

The evening will start with a Fashion Insiders’ Reception, which runs from 5:30 – 6:00 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

The main event runs from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will feature a fashion show, and live music from vocalist Sya and DJ Joaquin Musik. The very talented New York artist, Sage Gallon, will live paint during the show, for a unique piece that will be auctioned to a winning bidder.

Tickets for Reimagine 75: Fashion with a Cause are available online at SalArmyMidland.org. For more information call The Salvation Army at (314) 646-3193.

