Loyal to Local: The Social Goods Marketplace

ST. LOUIS — There is a new spot to check out in the Shaw Neighborhood. Show Me St. Louis is showcasing The Social Goods Marketplace in this Loyal to Local.

At the store, you can find a collection of sustainable, self-care, and social justice-related products.

The Grand Opening celebration starts tomorrow, April 16 and goes through Sunday, April 18. There will be free drip coffee and iced lattes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free champagne until 6 p.m.

It’s located at 4002 Shenandoah Avenue in St. Louis.