The Soulard Pizzeria, 'Pizzeoli' nationally recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Spots

ST. LOUIS — Pizzeoli is a cozy, candle-lit, “Neapolitan-Inspired” Wood Fired Pizzeria located in the historic Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis, MO.
Tuesday morning, owner Kyle Weber, joined Mary in studio to share the ingredients behind their ‘golf cart’ pizza. The popular dish features local meats and a unique cheese called Quark from Hemme Brothers Farmstead Creamery in Sweet Springs, Missouri. Weber also shares the pizzeria was named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. and Canada (#39 in the U.S.).
To try out their Neapolitan Style Pizza, pay them a visit in Soulard at 12th & Allen. Visit them online to make a reservation pizzeoli.com. Or follow them on socials @pizzeoli.