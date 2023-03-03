The sound of St. Louis CITY SC: Mvstermind and Kennedy Holmes

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC will host its inaugural CITY Block Party Friday March 3 at 6 PM. This is a block-party-meets-music-festival celebrating the team’s first home Major League Soccer match at CITYPARK against Charlotte FC.
The event, which will be a preview to pre-match activities around every 2023 home game, will begin Friday, March 3 at 6 PM CST and conclude prior to kickoff on Saturday, March 4.
Mvstermind, Director of Musical Experience, and Kennedy Holmes, Musical Artist, joined the show today to talk about their collaboration with STL SC.