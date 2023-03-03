The sound of St. Louis CITY SC: Mvstermind and Kennedy Holmes

St. Louis CITY SC will host its inaugural CITY Block Party this Friday and Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis CITY SC will host its inaugural CITY Block Party Friday March 3 at 6 PM. This is a block-party-meets-music-festival celebrating the team’s first home Major League Soccer match at CITYPARK against Charlotte FC.

The event, which will be a preview to pre-match activities around every 2023 home game, will begin Friday, March 3 at 6 PM CST and conclude prior to kickoff on Saturday, March 4.