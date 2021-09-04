The St. Charles Home Show is happening this weekend!

Get great ideas from experts for your next home improvement project.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Looking for ideas to spruce up your home? This weekend is your chance to see what’s new in home improvement and talk with experts at the St. Charles Home Show. And this event is free!

This year is the 16th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show. This event hosts a group of people to answer all your questions, give you advice, and introduce you to all the new, latest, and greatest trends in home products.

One group that will be there to show you the latest in deck technology is R&R Remodeling. They describe themselves as a deck and outdoor living company. They pride themselves on knowing everything about what they do instead of doing a little bit of everything when it comes to renovating homes.

The St. Charles Home Show hosts over 100 vendors gathering in a space of about 2,000 square feet.

Another vendor you will see is Lawn & Landscape Solutions. They will be in a pavilion outside showing their new outdoor fire pit. There will also be new pavers to see. This is a great way for customers to come out and get ideas to see what might work in their backyard. Quality is one of their biggest priorities and all of their workers are certified in what they do.

Laurie Smith will be the speaker at the home show this year.

There is extensive cleaning of the building, wider aisles, hand sanitizer, and masks are required. There will even be entertainment for the kids as well. This kids’ zone is put on by St. Charles County Parks.

The St. Charles Home Show is happening April 9th-11th and admission and parking is FREE. Taking place at the St. Charles Convention Center, hours are from 10AM-7PM on Friday and Saturday and from 10AM-5PM on Sunday. Learn more at stlhomeshow.com.

