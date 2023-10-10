The St. Louis Art Museum celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop through new art exhibit

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Art Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop and its impact on contemporary art and culture with a new exhibition that's open now until January.

“The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century” opens Saturday, Aug. 19 with a free block party from noon to 5 pm outside the museum. The event celebrates the legacy of a back-to-school block party in the Bronx hosted 50 years ago by DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell—a party historians now consider the moment hip hop was born. Admission to “The Culture” is free during SLAM’s community festival.