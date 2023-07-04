The St. Louis Black Repertory Company Presents Skeleton Crew

March 29 through April 16, 2023 at The Berges Theatre, COCA-Center of Creative Arts

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Black Repertory Company continues its 46th Anniversary Season with Skeleton Crew, by the award-winning playwright and MacArthur Genius grant fellow Dominique Morisseau. The production opened March 29 and runs through Sunday April 16, 2023 in The Berges Family Theatre, COCA-Center of Creative Arts.

In this, the third work in Morisseau’s Detroit cycle trilogy, The Great Recession threatens the future of one of the last auto stamping plants in Detroit, and with it—the future of those whose jobs are on the line. Each worker must grapple with how to move forward if the plant goes under.

The Black Rep is highly recommending face masks inside the theatre. Please visit theblackrep.org for up-to-date health protocols.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.