The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association spreads holiday cheer on Television Plaza

The organization empowers volunteers to go caroling in our community to raise money for a great cause.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has been caroling to spread cheer and good will throughout our St. Louis community since 1911. Their collections help fund the important work of children’s agencies in the area! With the help of our community, they have raised over $3 million to date.

The organization explains they empower community volunteers to go caroling in our community to raise money for a great cause. They invite you and your friends and family to join them this holiday season. The association provides everything you need to go caroling to spread cheer and help kids in St. Louis!