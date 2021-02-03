The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has open positions

Check out a new website that puts all the St. Louis police recruitment information in one place.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for new officers! Officers were required to live in St. Louis City, but that rule has recently changed. They are hoping that rule change will bring in more recruits along with a starting salary of about $48,000 including paid academy training. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is here to tell us more.

Police Chief John Hayden says that the St. Louis Police Foundation has backed the department on having a nice campaign and they are recruiting personnel from all across the community to fill their 157 officer positions. Over the years, residency has been a big deterrent to hiring more officers according to recruiters. This requirement was lifted by the state over the summer so now the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department can recruit from anywhere within an hour or so of the city.

Police Chief Hayden explains that they have positions open in several different exciting departments. Sgt. Christy Allen who is a recruiter for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells us that St. Louis is a great city in which to be a police officer and it is a melting pot. There are so many things to do here, and there is a need for amazing police officers. She goes on to say they are looking to diversify their agency, so the department is looking for individuals who first and foremost have a genuine interest in law enforcement and serving out St. Louis community.

Sgt. Christy says that the hashtag #BETHECHANGE can be explained by asking yourself if there is something different you want to see your community or different with policing, how would you affect that change? SLMPDRecruit.org is a new website that streamlines everything that an interested candidate would need all in one place. You can even live chat with a recruiter.

Find information about the recruitment process at slmpdrecruit.org.

