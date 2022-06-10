The St. Louis Renaissance Festival is hosting Oktoberfest & Lords and Ladies Shopping Day

Oktoberfest is taking place on October 8 & 9, and Lords and Ladies Shopping Day is on Monday, October, 10.

The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville!

The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23.

There's a lot you can expect this weekend at the Renaissance Festival in Wentzville.

From stein holding contests to barrel tossing to even a shopping spree.

The festival is hosting Oktoberfest on October 8 and 9. The weekend is full of fun German themed events for the entire family.

Lords and Ladies Shopping Day is on Monday, October 10. The first 400 people to purchase this special ticket at a discounted price of $15 will receive admission to the festival, a glass of wine, a commemorative glass and a swag bag of goodies (including an artisan coupon book) at the gate.

Once the 400 special discounted tickets sell out, regular admission tickets will be available for purchase. All patrons that attend Lords and Ladies Shopping Day will receive an artisan coupon book. Purchase your special discounted ticket online now before they sell out!

Purchase Tickets in Advance by clicking here.

For more information, visit stlrenfest.com.

