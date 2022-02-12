The St. Louis Teen Book Festival to feature bestselling author, Dustin Thao

The festival featuring book talks, signings and meet-and-greets with 16 amazing young adult authors is this Saturday at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Teen Book Festival will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Located at 1201 S. Warson Road, St. Louis MO. 63124.

The festival will feature book talks, author signings, and meet-and-greet opportunities with 16 amazing young adult authors. The festival line-up includes a diverse group of fan-favorite, bestselling young adult authors from all genres, as well as the hottest debut voices and local authors.

Friday morning, author Dustin Thao joined Mary in studio to share about his book “You’ve Reached Sam.” Teens and adults alike have the chance to meet with authors like Thao!

The event is free and open to all readers. Books for signing will be available to purchase at the event from the Novel Neighbor.