The Story behind “I am the Gem”

An inside look on local vintage collection, Gem + U

“Thrifting was not new to me, my great grandmother who we affectionately refer to as the Queen of Junking; she introduced second hand to us, and so my love of fashion and knowing of thrifting, it only made sense to represent fashion in a green way,” says Dara Hamilton, founder of Gem + U Vintage.

Meet Dara Hamilton. For the young business owner, fashion has always played a central role in her life. First, starting with her great grandmother.

“I remember always seeing her come home with all this stuff, and I am like why does she have all of this stuff and I get it now. Now, I have a truck full of stuff.”

Then, leading to her own passion of self-expression.

“I do not feel that that is it to life, but it is everything to me.”

This passion soon became fuel. After spending several years working in the fashion industry in New York, she returned to St. Louis with one goal: find the gems. Introducing Gem + U!

“Every piece is a gem, it is one of kind, special with a history as well as us. Everyone is their own unique person.”

Gem + U is a collection of vintage gems that are handpicked daily and curated for men, women and children. The business provides creativity and culture for fashion lovers while striving for sustainability. But what really goes into finding these gems? We had Dara take us through the process.

Dara spends every day at the Goodwill Outlet, hunting, searching for those perfect gems.

After finding the perfect piece, she then gets to cleaning. But it does not stop there! The designer will customize certain pieces to add an extra dash of personalization to the gem. Then, she preps her pieces for local markets or storefronts for shopping. But, for Dara, it goes beyond the business.

“Even if it is not making money, it is making me happy. I am around clothes,” says Hamilton. “Embrace your failures, having a small business is not for the weak, if you love it you will make it through. It is just what I love, so as long as you love it you will get through it, and the challenges will make you stronger.”

She shares by giving others these gems it makes the harder days worth it. She even finds ways to give clothes to those in need right here in her own backyard, too.

“And just all over St. Louis there are people who need things. Clothing is a necessity, so I am here to provide for people and that reminds me to keep going. It is not about me.”