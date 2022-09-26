The Tent Boutique provides stylish and memorable sleepover parties for kids, teens, and adults

They take the hassle out and bring an unforgettable experience into every celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Tent Boutique stopped by Show Me St. Louis to showcase some very spooky Halloween sleepover tents for any age.

The Tent Boutique is a sleepover tent company that provides stylish and memorable sleepover parties for kids, teens, and adults.

Each guest will have their very own tent beautiful decorated by their “Dream Team” and then the following day they come back to collect everything. Making it hassle free and fun for all guests.

The Tent Boutique caters to St. Louis and the surrounding areas, including Illinois and is perfect for celebrating birthdays, graduations, girl scouts, boy scouts, girls night, bachelorettes, family sleepover, mommy daughter, dance studio, sports team celebrations and much more.